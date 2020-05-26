THE SEVEN DEADLY SINS: Anime Series Announces It Will Be Delayed Due To COVID-19

The most recent season of The Seven Deadly Sins, Anger's Judgement, has announced it will be delayed due to COVID-19. Hit the jump for more information!

In 2012, Nakaba Suzuki released the manga series, The Seven Deadly Sins, in the pages of Kodansha's Weekly Shonen Magazine. The manga told the story of the seven deadly sins, a group of knights, who band together to clear their names after being framed for plotting a coup that they had no part in. The manga ran for around 8 years, ending this past March and ran for 41 volumes. The success of the series has allowed Suzuki to make a sequel series that has been tentatively titled The Four Knights of the Apocalypse. The series has no release date, as of yet.

After the success of the manga, the series was greenlit for an anime, with the first series releasing from 2014 to 2015. The series later streamed on Netflix, which helped gain a lot of recognition for the series, in the west. Not long after the first series, the anime released a special titled The Seven Deadly Sins -Signs of Holy War-; which later followed up with the second series, The Seven Deadly Sins: Revival of the Commandments. Each series and special all originally releasing in Japan and streaming both the English sub and Dub, on Netflix.

Not long after the release of the of the first film, The Seven Deadly Sins the Movie: Prisoners of the Sky; and the conclusion of the third series, The Seven Deadly Sins Wrath of the Gods, the fourth series was releeased. The Seven Deadly Sins: Anger's Judgement, was originally set to premiere in October, however, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the production committee has been forced to postpone the release.





While this may make the wait a bit longer, it will definitely pay off once the show releases. Sad to see the delay? Planning on watching or rewatching the previous seasons? Make sure to share your thoughts in the comments! The premiere of The Seven Deadly Sins: Anger's Judgement will be announced on the series' website and official Twitter, once a date is set.