The TOKYO GHOUL: RE Anime Has Cast Yu Kobayashi And Mamoru Miyano

In the ninth issue of Shueisha's Weekly Young Jump magazine, two more cast members have been revealed for the television anime adaptation of Sui Ishida's Tokyo Ghoul: Re manga.

In the ninth issue of Shueisha's Weekly Young Jump magazine of this year, two more cast members have been revealed for the television anime adaptation of Sui Ishida's Tokyo Ghoul: Re manga.



The two new cast members are:



Yu Kobayashi (Attack on Titan's Sasha Blouse, Negima!'s Setsuna Sakurazaki, Blood Blockade Battlefront's Chain Sumeragi) as Kanae von Rosewald

Mamoru Miyano as Shū Tsukiyama (reprising role from previous series)



Here is a quick peek at the rest of the cast for the series:



Natsuki Hanae as Ken Kaneki/Haise Sasaki

Kaito Ishikawa as Kuki Urie

Yūma Uchida as Ginshi Shirazu

Natsumi Fujiwara as Tōru Mutsuki

Ayane Sakura as Saiko Yonebayashi



The Tokyo Ghoul: Re anime will be premiering this April, Odahiro Watanabe is replacing Shuhei Morita as director for the anime at Pierrot. Pierrot+ is credited for animation production assistance. Chūji Mikasano is returning from the first two Tokyo Ghoul anime to provide series composition and write the scripts. Atsuko Nakajima is replacing Kazuhiro Miwa as character designer. Rock band Ziyoou-vachi will perform the ending theme song "Half."



What are your thoughts on the newest cast member announcements? Are you excited to watch more Tokyo Ghoul this year? Which character is your favorite in the series? Let us know what you are thinking down below!

DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... : AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our [LESS] : AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct . CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE

Related Headlines