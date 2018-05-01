The Twinned FATE/GRAND ORDER Mangas Have Hit The Printing Press
Although the world of fate is already made up of several alternate universes, if you want to follow and fully understand the manga version of Fate/Grand Order you will have to double up on reading. You will have to split into -mortalis:stella- and -turas:realta-, both of the series combine together to create a whole series, but with both halves running in different magazines.
Animate, Gamers, and Melon Books are joining together for a stamp rally with goodies to help celebrate the first issues of the series coming to print!
To help readers get into both series, this month Animate, Gamers, and Melon Books are joining together for a stamp rally to help celebrate the first issues of both sides officially coming to print. Each shop will be offering their own purchase bonuses for each volume.
Animate will be offering a Mash and Ristuka art print for -mortalis:stella- and a print of the cast for -turas:realta- as shown down below:
Gamers has lined up a print of Olga Marie Animusphere for the former and a fancy dust cover for the latter:
Melon Books will have prints of Mash and the full cast:
From January 9-21, fans who visit all three shops can build up their own "Command Spell" stamp. When it's complete, they can trade it in for a double-sided print featuring Mash as she appears on both covers:
What are your thoughts on the goodies? Will you be trying your best to complete your "Command Spell"? Which series will you start first? Let us know in the comments down below!
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]