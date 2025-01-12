DOROHEDORO Season 2 Will Finally Release This Year; New Visual Teaser Shared

It's been five years since the MAPPA-produced anime adaptation of Dorohedoro was released. The series, which is based on the Japanese manga written and illustrated by Q Hayashida, first debuted in Japan on January 12, 2020.

Last year, it was confirmed that the series would be returning for a second season; however, we didn't know when it would premiere. As today marks the anime's 5th anniversary, fans were treated to a celebratory announcement that Dorohedoro will premiere in 2025.

"It has been five years since the TV anime Dorohedoro was broadcast on Jan. 12, 2020!" a new update reads. "To commemorate the fifth anniversary of the broadcast, the second teaser visual for the sequel series has been released!"

The new visual teaser features numerous storyboards for the upcoming season, while also confirming that the second season will be produced by studio MAPPA with Yuichiro Hayashi returning to direct. Hayashi (Attack on Titan Final Season, Kakegurui) also directed the first season.

"We've kept everyone waiting for a very long time, but the anime Dorohedoro is finally back!" Hayashi said in a translated statement on the anime's website. "It's even more chaotic, anarchic, and slasher than the last time! It's been powered up. If you haven't seen Dorohedoro yet, or you think it sounds scary, you still have time before it starts streaming! Be sure to watch the previous season and step into a comical, chaotic world!"

Dorohedoro is currently available to stream on Netflix. The series follows an amnesiac lizard-headed Caiman who work with his friend Nikaido to undo the curse and recover his memories. Netflix offers the following synopsis: "Amnesiac Caiman seeks to undo his lizard head curse by killing the sorcerer responsible, with his friend Nikaido's help. In the Hole, that's a threat."

The Dorohedoro manga was first serialized in Shogakukan's manga magazine Monthly Ikki in November 2000. The series ended in September 2018 with its chapters were collected in 23 tankōbon volumes.

Viz Media licensed the series for English release in North America. It describes the story:

In a city so dismal it's known only as "the Hole," a clan of Sorcerers have been plucking people off the streets to use as guinea pigs for atrocious "experiments" in the black arts. In a dark alley, Nikaido found Caiman, a man with a reptile head and a bad case of amnesia. To undo the spell, they're hunting and killing the Sorcerers in the Hole, hoping that eventually they'll kill the right one. But when En, the head Sorcerer, gets word of a lizard-man slaughtering his people, he sends a crew of "cleaners" into the Hole, igniting a war between two worlds.

Are you looking forward to Dorohedoro Season 2?