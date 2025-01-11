DEMON SLAYER: KIMETSU NO YAIBA INFINITY CASTLE Theatrical Release Date Leaked

DEMON SLAYER: KIMETSU NO YAIBA INFINITY CASTLE Theatrical Release Date Leaked

Multiple listings for an "Untitled Crunchyroll/Sony/Aniplex Event Film", which is believed to be the first Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle Arc movie have revealed a theatrical release date.

By MattIsForReal - Jan 11, 2025 10:01 PM EST
Last year, it was announced that Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle Arc, the final arc of the dark fantasy adventure manga, will be adapted into a trilogy of films to be released in theaters. The first of the three movie adaptations is slated to premiere in theaters in 2025, and now it seems we may have a more specific release date.

There have been multiple websites listing a September 2025 release for the highly anticipated movie.

The first leak came from an "Untitled Crunchyroll/Sony/Aniplex Event Film" listing posted by Sony Pictures itself. It confirms international distribution starting on September 12, 2025. 

It just so happens that these are the three companies involved in the making and release of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle Arc. But if that isn't proof enough for you, the website also reportedly contained a description of the movie. 

Although Sony has since deleted the listing, there are other websites that seemingly confirm the same details. German cinema company CineStar also posted a listing for a "'Untitled Crunchyroll/Sony/Aniplex Event Film'" that also features a Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle Arc movie description. The website notes a September 25, 2025 release date.

And finally, we've got the box office website The Numbers with a theatrical release schedule for 2025. It notes a similar "Untitled Crunchyroll/Sony/Aniplex Event Film releasing on September 12, 2025.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle Arc is being distributed by Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures Entertainment as a three-part film series. But as of right now, the companies have only confirmed that the first film in the trilogy will release exclusively in theaters in 2025. No specific month has been revealed, so take the above listings with a grain of salt.

The Infinity Castle Arc is the first half of the overarching Final Battle Arc in the Demon Slayer manga, featuring the final battle between the Demon Slayer corps and Muzan and his demons. The official synopsis for Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba reads:

It is the Taisho Period in Japan. Tanjiro, a kindhearted boy who sells charcoal for a living, finds his family slaughtered by a demon. To make matters worse, his younger sister Nezuko, the sole survivor, has been transformed into a demon herself.

Though devastated by this grim reality, Tanjiro resolves to become a “demon slayer” so that he can turn his sister back into a human, and kill the demon that massacred his family.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yabia is directed by Haruo Sotozaki at studio ufotable with Akira Matsushima as Chief Animation Director and Character Designer, and music by Yuki Kajiura and Go Shiina.

