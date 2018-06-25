The Upcoming Anime Based On The HINOMARU ZUMO Manga Has Revealed Its Main Cast

Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump has revealed a lot of new and exciting news in its 30th issue. In a new batch of its latest news, the main cast was announced for the upcoming anime adaption of Kawada's Hinomaru Zumo! Check out the visuals and names for the cast below!
From top left to bottom right, the cast is as follows.
Atsuhshi Abe as Hinomaru Ushio
Fukushi Ochiai as Shinya Ozeki
Kentaro Kumagai as Yūma Gojō
Takuya Sato as Chihiro Kunisaki
Ayumu Murase as Kei Mitsuhashi
Takuma Terashima as Kirihito Tsuji
Shonen Jump
also unveiled a new visual for the series that you can check out along with a synopsis!
Synopsis: "It is a divine ritual, a martial art, a combat sport—it's sumo!!
A "small" new student, Ushio Hinomaru, appears before the weak little sumo club of Oodachi High School! The words "big" and "heavy" are the rules to this sport, which does not fit this newbie any inch, but this guy goes and does what...!?
Ushio and the small sumo club climbs its way to the top!
The goal is *Hinoshita Kaisan!
A fired up high school sumo tale—no retakes allowed!!
*Hinoshita Kaisan - A title for the highest rank in professional sumo, equivalent of Yokozuna."
With One Piece's Konosuke Uda, directing the new series is sure to be a hit! The manga began in 2014 and the series will be debuting in October! Share your thoughts on the series below!
