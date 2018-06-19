The U.S. Premiere For The Live-Action BLEACH Has Been Revealed

The live-action take on the hit manga/anime Bleach is one of the most anticipated ones of the year. Thanks to Japan Society, we now have details regarding tickets, locations and the U.S. premiere date.

The U.S. premiere for the film will feature an intro and special Q&A with director Shinsuke Sato. Co-presented by Anime NYC, the premiere will take place on July 28th at JAPAN CUTS: Festival of New japanese Film at New York's Japan Society. The Japanase theaters will stream the film on July 20th.



JAPAN CUTS is the biggest festival of Japanese cinema in North America. They have a mix of the biggest films coming from Japan. They will feature other films this year as well: Ramen Shop, Mori, The Artist's Habitat, Hanagatim, House and Night is Short, Walk on Girl.



Bleach currently has 3 trailers you can check out in Youtube. The film will adapt the "Substitute Shinigami" arc, the first one of the manga series.







Bleach Synopsis:

Ichigo Kurosaki is a teenager from Karakura Town who can see ghosts, a talent which lets him meet supernatural trespasser Rukia Kuchiki. Rukia is one of the Soul Reapers, soldiers trusted with ushering the souls of the dead from the World of the Living to the Soul Society. When she is severely wounded defending Ichigo from a Hollow she is pursuing, Rukia transfers her powers to Ichigo so that he may fight in her stead while she recovers her strength.



The cast for the live-action film: