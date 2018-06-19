The U.S. Premiere For The Live-Action BLEACH Has Been Revealed
The live-action take on the hit manga/anime Bleach is one of the most anticipated ones of the year. Thanks to Japan Society, we now have details regarding tickets, locations and the U.S. premiere date.
The U.S. premiere for the film will feature an intro and special Q&A with director Shinsuke Sato. Co-presented by Anime NYC, the premiere will take place on July 28th at JAPAN CUTS: Festival of New japanese Film at New York's Japan Society. The Japanase theaters will stream the film on July 20th.
JAPAN CUTS is the biggest festival of Japanese cinema in North America. They have a mix of the biggest films coming from Japan. They will feature other films this year as well: Ramen Shop, Mori, The Artist's Habitat, Hanagatim, House and Night is Short, Walk on Girl.
Bleach currently has 3 trailers you can check out in Youtube. The film will adapt the "Substitute Shinigami" arc, the first one of the manga series.
Bleach Synopsis:
Ichigo Kurosaki is a teenager from Karakura Town who can see ghosts, a talent which lets him meet supernatural trespasser Rukia Kuchiki. Rukia is one of the Soul Reapers, soldiers trusted with ushering the souls of the dead from the World of the Living to the Soul Society. When she is severely wounded defending Ichigo from a Hollow she is pursuing, Rukia transfers her powers to Ichigo so that he may fight in her stead while she recovers her strength.
The cast for the live-action film:
Sota Fukushi as Ichigo Kurosaki, a high school student, who becomes a Soul Reaper after absorbing the powers of another Soul Reaper.
Hana Sugisaki as Rukia Kuchiki.
Erina Mano as Orihime Inoue, a classmate of Ichigo Kurosaki.
Ryo Yoshizawa as Uryū Ishida, a classmate of Ichigo Kurosaki.
Yu Koyanagi as Yasutora "Chad" Sado, a classmate of Ichigo Kurosaki.
Taichi Saotome as Renji Abarai, the lieutenant of the Sixth Company of Gotei 13.
Miyavi as Byakuya Kuchiki, Rukia's brother-in-law, who is the captain of the Sixth Company of Gotei 13.
Seiichi Tanabe as Kisuke Urahara, the owner of Urahara Shop.
Yōsuke Eguchi as Isshin Kurosaki, the father of Ichigo Kurosaki.
Masami Nagasawa as Masaki Kurosaki, the mother of Ichigo Kurosaki.
