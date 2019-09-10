THUS SPOKE KISHIBE ROHAN: New Key Visual For Spinoff Anime
Jojo's Bizarre Adverture Part 4 once introduced a character named Rohan Kishibe. His character was so well received that he will be getting two new OVAs that was also based on his spin-off manga. Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan, is planning on doing its premiers a bit differently by touring its OVAs around Japan with the voice of Rohan, hosting the stage play. Recently, a new key visual was released that shows off Rohan in an awesome action pose. Check it out below!
Excited for the new spin-off? Make sure to share your thoughts in the usual spot! Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan will be premiering its OVAs from Dece
