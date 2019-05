TMS Entertainment's DR. STONE TV Anime Reveals 4 New Character Designs

KOHAKU

GINRO

KINRO

CHROME

One fateful day, all of humanity was petrified by a blinding flash of light. After several millennia, high schooler Taiju awakens and finds himself lost in a world of statues. However, he’s not alone! His science-loving friend Senku’s been up and running for a few months and he's got a grand plan in mind—to kickstart civilization with the power of science!

The latest issue of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump has revealed character designs for 4 more key characters of the upcoming TMS Entertainment Dr. Stone TV anime. To give an idea of the title's popularity in Japan, in the most recently Shonen Jump rankings, Dr. Stone placed second, after -Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba (One Piece was on hiatus this issue).TMS Entertainment (Lupin the 3rd, Akira) is handling the adaptation of the shonen manga darling, Dr. Stone. The series will premiere in July, anchoring a somewhat stronger than usual Summer anime season.Episode director Shinya Iino (Hanebad!, Made in Abyss) is making his directing debut from an adapted script composed by Yuichiro Kido (91 Days, After the Rain, The Seven Deadly Sins: Revival of The Commandments). Yuuko Iwasa (Yowamushi Pedal the Movie) will handle the character designs.Riichiro Inagaki (Eyeshield 21) and illustrator by Boichi began the ongoing shonen series in Weekly Shonen Jump in March 2017 and have released 9 volumes to date.VIZ media release English-translated versions of the manga and have published up to volume 5 as of this date.