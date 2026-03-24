TOMB RAIDER KING Anime Unveils Main Visual Poster And Character Trailer Ahead Of July Premiere

The highly anticipated anime adaptation of SAN.G’s popular web novel Tomb Raider King has taken a major step forward with the release of its first main visual and a new character trailer. The project, which will premiere in July 2026, is being produced at STUDIO EEK and promises to bring the high-stakes world of relic hunting and time-travel intrigue to the screen with modern animation.

The main visual carries the tagline “The Tomb Raider King arrives—,” capturing the ambitious and mysterious tone of the story. The accompanying character trailer introduces key figures and hints at the intense action and dramatic confrontations that define the series. While full episode details and additional cast members are still to come, the early materials already suggest a visually dynamic adaptation that should appeal to fans of the original manhwa and light novel.

The confirmed Japanese voice cast includes several well-known talents:

Yoshimasa Hosoya as Ryoga Goriki / Jooheon Suh

Saori Hayami as Irene Holton

Junichi Suwabe as Taisei Oogawara / Taejoon Kwono

Miyu Irino as Kotaro Yanagi / Jaeha Yoo

Nobuhiko Okamoto as Sho Kureha / Seungwoo Oh

These performers bring considerable experience and range to the project, which should help translate the complex personalities and shifting alliances of the story into compelling performances.

Seung Wook Woo, known for his episode direction work on Hunter x Hunter, is directing and serving as series composer at STUDIO EEK. The rest of the staff includes Hyun Joung Lee as character designer and chief animation director (alongside Hyung Jun Heo), Jee Sun Hwang as color designer, Seung Chan Kang as art director, and a strong team handling art design, cinematography, sound, and music. The combination of experienced hands and fresh talent suggests the production is aiming for high visual quality and faithful storytelling.

Yen Press publishes the English version of the Tomb Raider King manhwa, which adapts the original web novel with art by Yuns (REDICE STUDIO) and 3B2S. The story is set in 2025, when mysterious tombs suddenly appear around the world, each containing ancient relics that grant supernatural powers. These relics quickly become the foundation for powerful monopolies controlled by those lucky enough to claim them first. Jooheon Suh, a skilled “raider” who makes his living sneaking into tombs to steal relics, is betrayed by his employer and left for dead. Instead of perishing, he finds himself transported 15 years into the past, armed with future knowledge and hard-earned experience. Determined to change his fate, Jooheon sets out to become the ultimate “Tomb Raider King.”

The premise combines time-travel elements with high-stakes action, relic hunting, and strategic power struggles in a rapidly changing world. The manhwa has built a strong following for its fast-paced plot, clever use of relic abilities, and the protagonist’s resourceful approach to turning the tables on those who once betrayed him. The anime adaptation has the potential to bring these intense sequences and character moments to life with fluid animation and dramatic pacing.

The July 2026 premiere gives the team at STUDIO EEK sufficient time to deliver a polished series that respects the source material while expanding its appeal to a broader audience. The early visual and trailer suggest a sleek, modern aesthetic that should suit the story’s mix of supernatural relics, corporate intrigue, and personal vendettas.

For fans of the original web novel and manhwa, the anime offers a chance to see Jooheon’s journey animated with contemporary production values. New viewers will find an accessible entry point into a story that blends adventure, strategy, and revenge in a fresh setting. The strong voice cast and experienced staff increase confidence that the adaptation will capture the tone and excitement that made the source material popular.

As more details emerge in the coming months, including additional cast announcements and further footage, anticipation for Tomb Raider King is likely to build steadily. The series has the potential to stand out in the 2026 anime lineup by offering a compelling mix of action, clever plotting, and high-stakes character drama.

The tombs are calling, and the race to become the Tomb Raider King is about to begin on television. July 2026 cannot arrive soon enough for fans eager to see this story brought to animated life. Keep an eye on official channels for more updates as production continues. The relics are waiting, and Jooheon’s journey is only just getting started.