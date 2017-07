Toonami Announces New Schedule And That It Is Adding An Hour To Its Programming

Toonami announced its new anime schedule that is set to begin this week through their twitter account. Hit the jump and check it out!

Breaking: Toonami will be re-expanding to 11pm, with every show moving up by 30 minutes. #JoJosBizarreAdventure part 3 will premiere at 12am pic.twitter.com/o71Ks3c1ab — Toonami News (@ToonamiNews) July 25, 2017

Adult Swim's Toonami released its new schedule block that is set to begin July 29th, 2017. With the new schedule the Toonami block will begin an hour earlier at 11 p.m. EST. Toonami lost an hour of programming back in 2015.Toonami released complete schedule through their official twitter account. Check out the schedule below and let us know what you think.There will also be two additional Dragon Ball Super episodest that air in the 8 o'clock hour (also EST). Adult Swim also stated that the 8:30 episode will be the same episode that airs at 11 on Toonami.For those looking for a little JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stardust Crusaders, Toonami will start streaming that anime starting with the new schedule.