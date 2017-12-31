Top 10 Stellar Anime Recommendations To Close Out The Holiday Season

We're talking Christmas cake, KFC dinners and New Years shrine visits-Anime Mojo's looking at the best examples of what the Holiday season is like in Japan!Did you know that Christmas in Japan is actually closer to how the U.S. celebrates Valentine's Day? Christmas is a time for romantic dates and getting a special Christmas cake for that special girl that you've been crushing on all year. If you don't have any romantic pursuits during the Holiday season, it's a time to eat a nice family dinner of Kentucky Fried Chicken! Wait..what? That's right, KFC.Getting a KFC dinner for Christmas requires that you place your order weeks in advance, otherwise, you'll be waiting in line for HOURS!!! The traditional began with a clever advertising campaign by KFC in 1974 which capitalized on the slogan," Kurisumasu ni wa Kentakkii" or "Kentucky For Christmas." Since then, it's become a Holiday custom.The Holiday season is then capped off with Hatsumōde, the first Shinto shrine visit of the Japanese New Year. There are long lines at the most popular shrines in Japan, where visitors make wishes to the shrine gods, purchase amulets or charms for the coming year and return the charms from the previous year to shrine attendants, where they are burned. It is common for men to wear a full kimono for their shrine visit.