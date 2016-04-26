Two NEW Trailers Have Hit For SENGOKU BASARA: THE LAST PARTY & SAMURAI KINGS
FUNimation's Senguko Basara: The Last Party and Samurai Kings have made their way to retail! Hit the jump, check out the new trailers and don't forget to pick up your copies!
FUNimation announced the release ot fhe Sengoku Basara: The Last Party & Samurai Kings on Blu-Ray, Digital and DVD. There are battles going on pretty much everywhere in the land of the rising sun and there is always of interest taking place in the Sengoku Basara. Take a peak at the two NEW launch trailers for the saga and and don't for get to
pick up The Last Party
& Samurai Kings.
About Sengoku BASARA: Samurai Kings:
Based on the world created by the masters at Capcom. Sengoku Basara drops you directly into the burning battlefields of feudal Japan, where rival warlords hack and slash their way to total domination. Each conqueror wields a special attack that boosts their powers of devastation, and each commands a horde of relentless warriors. But when a supreme evil – the Demon Lord – threatens the land, these fierce generals launch a co-op campaign of annihilation and build an army of armies to obliterate their common foe. As the front line grows crowded with gun-toting, mechanized samurai and mystical ninja, some will say that war is hell – Sengoku Basara proves it can also be kick ass.
About Sengoku BASARA: The Last Party:
The fuse is lit! Prepare to have your mind blown by a multi-megaton explosion of battlefield action in the feature-length climax of the Sengoku Basara saga! Toyotomi Hideyoshi is defeated, but feudal Japan isn't safe yet. The fallen villain's most loyal and lethal minion - Ishida Mitsunari - is obsessed with carrying on Toyotomi's legacy of violence in the name of vengeance. Ishida brutally cuts a bloody path across the countryside, even as the nation's other warlords rally toward an era of harmony. Unfortunately, for peace to finally be achieved, the fires of war must be unleashed once more. With Japan's fate hanging in the balance, one of the most over-the-top battles in history is set to erupt in Sengoku Basara: Samurai Kings - The Last Party, based on the world created by Capcom! Who will prove tough enough to survive
