ULTRAMAN Anime Series Teases At Tokyo Comic-Con With Principal Staff Announcement

Following a showcase at Tokyo Comic Con, a teaser preview has been published for the 2019 anime adaptation of the Ultraman manga written by Eiichi Shimizu and drawn by Tomohiro Shimoguchi! Kenji Kamiyama (Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex, Eden of the East) and Shinji Aramaki (Appleseed) are working together to helm the 3DCG project from Production I.G and Sola Digital Arts.



Here is a quick peek at the teaser trailer that reveals the key staff of the series and shows off a tiny bit of what we will see in the series!







Ultraman Synopsis: Ultraman was drawn as a “Human-sized hero” who fights in a metallic Ultraman suit. And Shinjiro Hayata, a high school student who inherited the gene of Ultraman from his father Shin Hayata, becomes Ultraman. This comic became a big seller and its circulation has reached more than 2.6 million copies.



This Ultraman, whose physical appearance was aimed to be “the first-ever Ultraman”, will become the full 3DCG animation film by the hands of the globally-acting and amazing staff. After a half century from the launch of the first Ultraman, the Ultraman project will finally stepping into a whole new level.

