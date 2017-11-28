ULTRAMAN Manga Site Has Started A Mysterious Countdown To December 1st
The official website for ULTRAMAN, a manga sequel to Tsuburaya Productions' tokusatsu TV series Ultraman in 1966-1967, has started a mysterious countdown to 00:00 on December 1 (JST). According to its Twitter message, "important information" will be revealed at that time, here is the official tweet down below.
Meanwhile, the manga's two authors, Eiichi Shimizu (story) and Tomohiro Shimoguchi (arts) are scheduled to join the upcoming Tokyo ComiCon 2017 event at Makuhari Messe in Chiba Prefecture for autograph session on December 1 and 2. The flyer image below also says, "There will be an important announcement at the venue on December 1!" so details of the project is expected to be told by the authors themselves on the first day at the event.
The sequel manga featuring the original protagonist Shin Hayata's son Shinjiro has been serialized in Monthly Hero's since its first issue in December 2011. The series has printed over 2.4 million copies in Japan and its latest 11th tankobon volume is set to be released on December 5.
