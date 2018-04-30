ULTRAMARINE MAGMELL Manga Announces Plans For TV Anime Adaptation

The Gunjō no Magmell (Ultramarine Magmell)shonen manga from Chinese artist Dainenbyō will be receiving an anime adaptation from Studio Pierrot.

Manga publishing magnate Shueisha has announced that yet another of their manga titles will be receiving an anime adaptation. Gunjō no Magmell (Ultramarine Magmell), which is currently serialized in Shueisha's Shonen Jump+ (a digital-only publication as opposed to Weekly Shonen Jump) will be receiving an anime adaptation from Studio Pierrot (Bleach, Black Clover, Tokyo Ghoul:re).



Hayato Date (Naruto, Naruto Shippuden) will be directing the series from a script adapted by Chūji Mikasano (Tokyo Ghou:re). Yasuharu Takanashi (Fairy Tail), will compose the music.



Ultramarine Magmell has been serialized in Shonen Jump+ since June 2015 and presently has 4 collected volumes released.



The series recounts the sudden appearance of a new continent that's named Magmell and the brave explorers who venture to the new land in search of new animals, resources and fortune. The protagonists of the series are sea voyaging first-aid responders who assist the explorers when they encounter trouble or receive injury.

DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... : AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our [LESS] : AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct . CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE