UQ HOLDER! OVA And TV Anime Adaptation Coming This Fall
An anime adaptation of Ken Akamatsu's UQ Holder! is set to debut this October, during the Fall 2017 anime season. It will be preceded by an OVA, which premieres in September.
Previews for the upcoming issue of Bessatsu Shōnen Magazine have revealed that a UQ Holder! OVA drops in Sept. followed by a TV anime in Oct.
JC Staff, the anime studio behind Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?: Sword Oratoria, Prison School and Flying Witch are producing the series.
Akamatus's UQ Holder! is set in the same world as his previous work, Negima! Magister Negi Magi, only the story occurs 70 years later. Tōta Konoe is the series protagonist, who suddenly finds himself turned into a vampire and swifly enrolled in the ranks of the immortal society known as UQ Holder. However, UQH is but one of three factions comprised of immortal beings, each with their own agenda that could alter the fate of the world.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]