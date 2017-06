UQ HOLDER! OVA And TV Anime Adaptation Coming This Fall

An anime adaptation of Ken Akamatsu'sis set to debut this October, during the Fall 2017 anime season. It will be preceded by an OVA, which premieres in September.JC Staff, the anime studio behindandare producing the series.Akamatus's UQ Holder! is set in the same world as his previous work,, only the story occurs 70 years later. Tōta Konoe is the series protagonist, who suddenly finds himself turned into a vampire and swifly enrolled in the ranks of the immortal society known as UQ Holder. However, UQH is but one of three factions comprised of immortal beings, each with their own agenda that could alter the fate of the world.