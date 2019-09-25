VS KNIGHT LAMUNE & 40 FIRE, and KYO KARA MAOH! R (OVA) Available Now on Crunchyroll

VS Knight Lamune & 40 Fire, and Kyo Kara Maoh! R (OVA) are both available for streaming on Crunchyroll right now for anyone who is interested.

If you're a fan of VS Knight Lamune & 40 Fire, and Kyo Kara Maoh! R (OVA), then we believe you will likely enjoy the fact that they are now available as part of the vast Crunchyroll catalog. Both series have begun streaming in the United States on Thursday, so you can go on right now and have a peek.



VS Knight Lamune & 40 Fire is nothing new since it came out back in 1996 in Japan, but many anime fans in the West have never heard of it. For those who are only hearing about it now for the first time, we suggest giving it a shot.



Here's the official description:



The sequel series to NG Knight Lamune & 40! In this new story, Baba Lamunade (son of Baba Lamune) plays a mysterious video game he bought cheap, which reveals he is the newest incarnation of the legendary hero Lamuness who saved Dokidoki Space 5,000 years ago.



As for Kyo Kara Maoh! R (OVA), well, it is based on a video game of the same name, without the OVA aspect, of course. It came to prominence back in 2008, and its all about demons and all that jazz.



Here's the official description:



The five-episode Kyo kara Maoh! R OAV miniseries picks up during the chaotic aftermath of Kyo kara Maoh! season 2.

Yuri continues to split his life between being a peacemaking Demon King in another world and an average high school student (failed tests and all) back in Tokyo.



The Great Demon Kingdom is rebuilding and everyone decides to share the joy that King Yuri is back by holding a festival in town that draws in old friends, a frenemy or two, and just plain bad guys.



Sounds good? OK then, go and have some fun by watching these anime series right away, or whenever you can find the time.

