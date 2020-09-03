WELCOME TO DEMON SCHOOL, IRUMA-KUN Season 2 Announced For Spring 2021
The last episode of the first season of Bandai Namco Pictures' adaptation of Osamu Nishi's Welcome to Demon School, Iruma-kun aired this past Saturday leaving fans to wonder if that would actually serve as the final episode of the series. Well, Nishi took to Twitter to reveal that the anime is coming back for a second season but it won't arrive until Spring 2021.
The Welcome to Demon School, Iruma-Kun (Mairimashita! Iruma-kun) manga creator Osamu Nishi has revealed that a second season of the anime adaptation has been greenlit at Bandai Namco Pictures.
The manga series has been seialized in Akita Shoten's shōnen manga magazine Weekly Shōnen Champion since 2017. To date, 15 volumes have been released. Crunchyroll simulcast the series as it aired in Japan and also provided an English-dub.
Suzuki Iruma, human, 14, one day finds himself taken against his will into the world of demons. To add to his predicament, his doting owner and self-appointed "Grandpa" is the chair-demon at his new school. In order to survive, Iruma must deal with a haughty student who challenges him to a duel, a girl with adjustment issues, and so many more scary beings! Can this ultimate pacifist dodge the slings and arrows that are flung his way? As he struggles frantically, Iruma's innate kindness begins to win over enemies.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]