Who Became The Popularity King In This BLACK CLOVER Poll? Find Out

The weekly Shonen Jump, a digital magazine featuring the most popular manga in the world, created a poll to see who is the fan-favorite character from Black Clover. See if the winner was your choice.

The 29th issue of Weekly Shonen Jump has ended its poll to see who is the most popular Black Clover character. I know who I was rooting for but between Asta, Yuno, Yami and other scene-stealing characters, the decision was not easy.



The magazine comes in two languages, Japanese and English. Two different cultures watching the same anime, do the results mirror each other or are they different? Here is the Japanase poll results:



Asta: 3,064 votes Yami Sukehiro: 1,967 votes Yuno: 1,421 votes Luck Voltia: 1.214 votes Julius Novachrono: 1,032 votes Fuegoreon Vermillion: 836 votes Mereoleona Vermillion: 709 votes Gauche Adlai: 725 votes Noelle Silva: 709 votes Nozel Silva: 641 votes Finral Gordon Mimosa Charmy Zora Vanessa Leo Charlotte Nero Grey/Sekke

This is the list for Viz's English edition of Weekly Shonen Jump. Did Asta remain king or did somebody else dethrone him?

Yami Sukehiro Asta Noelle Yuno Finral Zora Julius Novachrono Luck Voltia Mimosa Charmy

As you can see, big differences in English and Japanese. Sure, Yami went from spot #2 to #1 and Asta dropped down one but the biggest one is Noelle. She went from spot #9 in Japanese to #2 in English. Yami's voice actor is Christopher Sabbat (Vegeta, All Might), I'd vote for him in a heartbeat.

synopsis:

In a world where magic is everything, Asta and Yuno are both found abandoned at a church on the same day. While Yuno is gifted with exceptional magical powers, Asta is the only one in this world without any. At the age of fifteen, both receive grimoires, magic books that amplify their holder's magic. Asta's is a rare Grimoire of Anti-Magic that negates and repels his opponent's spells. Being opposite but good rivals, Yuno and Asta are ready for the hardest of challenges to achieve their common dream: to be the Wizard King. Giving up is never an option!

Black Clover is currently streaming in Crunchyroll and FUNimation.

