WIND BREAKER Live-Action Movie Trailer And Character Posters Unveil The Cast

Following last week's announcement that Satoru Nii's brawler action manga Wind Breaker is being adapted into a live-action, we've now got the first trailer. It feels like more of a teaser, as it clocks in at just under a minute, but its primary purpose seems to be to introduce us to the actors bringing the main characters to life on the big screen.

As a quick reminder, Wind Breaker is based on the delinquent manga from Satoru Nii. The story follows first-year transfer student Haruka Sakura, who arrives at Furin High School -- a notorious school of delinquents -- with a goal of fighting his way to the top. However, Sakura learns that Furin High School has transformed into a group that protects the town, now known as the Bofurin. He joins the group and helps defend against rival gangs and outsiders.

The trailer highlights the brawling action of the series, while also introducing us to the core cast of characters and actors.

In addition to this upcoming movie, there's also an anime series adaptation of of the beloved manga which recently concluded its second season. The series, which is available to stream on Crunchyroll, has a synopsis that reads:

Welcome to Furin High School, an institution infamous for its population of brawny brutes who solve every conflict with a show of strength. Some of the students even formed a group, Bofurin, which protects the town. Haruka Sakura, a first-year student who moved in from out of town, is only interested in one thing: fighting his way to the top.

Haruka Sakura will be played by 26-year-old Koshi Mizukami, who had this to say about the film:

"This is a delinquent film unique to the Reiwa era. The expression and perception of delinquent films have changed from my youth, and I feel the change of the times. While having a nostalgic feeling, I can't forget the days when I was working hard (in filming) with many staff members and with Haruka Sakura toward the new era, just like Haruka Sakura."

Mizukami is joined by Taisei Kido as Akihiko Nirei, Keito Tsuna as Hayato Suo, JUNON as Kyotaro Sugishita, Motoki Nakazawa as Toma Hiragi, and Shuhei Uesugi as Hajime Umemiya.

Wind Breaker is helmed by director Kentaro Hagiwara, recognized for bringing Tokyo Ghoul and Blue Period to life in their live-action film adaptations. The screenplay is crafted by Yosuke Masaike, with production led by Yoshitaka Kamo.

Hagiwara offered the following translated comment: "This film is a challenge to what may seem like an outdated genre: the “yankee (delinquent) movie.” In other words, it’s an attempt to break free from fixed ideas. Can we deliver a message that helps young people move forward—through violence, even though violence itself can never be justified, no matter the reason? With a cast of passionate, energetic young actors, we questioned what is considered “normal,” broke it down, and rebuilt from there—believing the answer lies at the end of that process. Please look forward to the release!"

Wind Breaker is slated to release in Japanese theaters in December. There's been no announcement regarding an international release for the film.