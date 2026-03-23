WITCH ON THE HOLY NIGHT Anime Film Drops First Key Visual Ahead Of 2026 Release

ufotable has finally given fans their first proper look at the upcoming Witch on the Holy Night anime film. The studio revealed the initial key visual on Saturday, offering a glimpse of the atmospheric world and characters that made the original 2012 visual novel such a standout in Type-Moon's catalog. While an exact release date has not been locked in, the project is confirmed for a theatrical run later this year, marking another high-profile adaptation from the studio behind hits like Demon Slayer and the Fate series.

The story, originally written by Kinoko Nasu with art direction from Takashi Takeuchi, is set in the late 1980s and centers on Aoko Aozaki. As one of two sisters in a long line of modern mages, Aoko never had much interest in magic until she was unexpectedly named the heir to the family’s arcane legacy. She begins her training under the enigmatic witch Alice Kuonji, who lives in a secluded manor on a hill. At the same time, Aoko juggles her responsibilities as student council president at school and navigates an unlikely friendship with Sōjūrō Shizuki, a transfer student completely unfamiliar with modern life. Looming over everything is Aoko’s older sister Tōko, who feels her birthright was stolen and will stop at nothing to reclaim it. The narrative blends quiet character moments, tense magical confrontations, and the everyday struggles of a young woman thrust into a hidden world of sorcery.

This film adaptation arrives at an exciting time for the franchise. Type-Moon first released the visual novel in 2012 after years of development that traced back to Nasu and Takeuchi’s early collaboration in the mid-1990s. The game remained a cult favorite for a decade before gaining wider attention with its 2023 Steam launch and the 2022 PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch versions published by Aniplex. Those console releases sold more than 150,000 copies worldwide, proving the story still resonates strongly with both longtime fans and newcomers. The narrative also serves as one of the clearest entry points into the loosely connected Nasuverse, the shared universe that ties together works like Tsukihime, Fate/stay night, and The Garden of Sinners. An older Aoko later mentors Tsukihime’s Shiki Tohno, while Tōko becomes a key figure in The Garden of Sinners as an employer to Shiki Ryōgi. These connections have only grown more relevant with the success of the Tsukihime remake, which launched in English in June 2024.

ufotable’s involvement raises expectations for the film’s quality. The studio has built a reputation for fluid action, breathtaking visuals, and faithful adaptations that capture the emotional core of their source material. Early reactions to the key visual highlight the moody, wintry atmosphere that defined the original game’s setting, suggesting the film will lean into the same blend of supernatural tension and slice-of-life warmth that made the visual novel special. Details on voice cast, exact runtime, or additional staff have yet to be announced, but the project already feels like a passion-driven effort to bring one of Type-Moon’s most intimate stories to the big screen.

For many fans, Witch on the Holy Night holds a unique place in the Type-Moon timeline. It was one of the studio’s earliest major works after the doujin era, and its grounded approach to magic, personal growth, and quiet moments between intense confrontations set it apart from the more bombastic Fate series. The film has the potential to introduce this story to a much broader audience while giving veterans a chance to revisit Aoko’s journey with modern animation and theatrical sound design.

With interest in the Nasuverse at an all-time high thanks to ongoing Tsukihime projects and the enduring popularity of Fate adaptations, a new theatrical entry could bridge different corners of the universe and build anticipation for future releases. Whether the film stays strictly faithful to the visual novel or expands on certain elements remains to be seen, but ufotable’s track record suggests they will treat the source material with care.

In the meantime, players who have not yet experienced the original story still have easy access through Steam, PlayStation 4, or Nintendo Switch. The game’s thoughtful writing, memorable cast, and atmospheric presentation make it worth diving into before the film arrives. For those who have already played it, the upcoming adaptation offers a chance to see Aoko, Alice, and Sōjūrō brought to life in stunning new detail.

ufotable’s key visual is just the beginning. More updates on casting, trailers, and the exact release window are expected throughout the year as production ramps up. For now, fans can look forward to a cinematic take on one of Type-Moon’s most personal and beloved tales. The hilltop manor, the hidden world of mages, and Aoko’s reluctant path into sorcery are all coming to theaters, and the wait feels shorter with every new piece of art revealed.

The Witch on the Holy Night anime film is shaping up to be one of the most intriguing Type-Moon projects in recent years. Whether you are new to the story or returning for another look at Aoko’s world, this adaptation promises to capture the magic, mystery, and heart that made the original visual novel so special. Stay tuned for more details as ufotable continues to share updates on the journey ahead.