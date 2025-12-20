WORLD TRIGGER REBOOT Anime Project Unleashes First Teaser Trailer And Details

Just last week, it was confirmed that a reboot of the beloved World Trigger anime was in development. At Jump Festa 2026 this weekend, fans were treated to a first teaser trailer for the highly anticipated project along with some initial details.

The trailer showcases the full scope of the anime project which will re-adapt the original sci-fi battle manga beginning from the first chapter and including key arcs like the Border Enlistment Arc, the Large-Scale Invasion Arc of the Near World (Neighbor), and the Beginning of the B-Class Ranked Battles. All of this will be wrapped into what is now being called World Trigger 1st Season.

In addition to the trailer, it was announced that Worl dTrigger Festival 2026 will be held next year. The event will take place for the first time in two years on April 26, 2026 at Kanadevia Hall in Japan. More details for the highly anticipated anime reboot will likely be shared.

World Trigger is a popular Japanese sci-fi action manga created by Daisuke Ashihara. The series first debuted in 2013 and is still ongoing today, published in Jump Square magazine.

The overall premise of World Trigger follows a team of Border agents defending Earth from interdimensional invaders. When gates to another dimension suddenly open in Mikado City, a defense organization called Border is created, using advanced weapons (aka Triggers) to fend off the invaders known as Neighbors.

The manga was original adapted into an anime produced by Toei Animation. It ran for three seasons, off an don, between 2014 and 2022. Those interested in the original anime, all three seasons can be found on Crunchyroll, which describes the series:

One day, a gate to another world opened in Mikado City. Invaders from another dimension, referred to thereafter as Neighbors, overran the area around the gate, leaving the city gripped by fear. However, a mysterious group suddenly appeared and repelled the Neighbors. This Border Defense Agency independently researches Neighbor technology and fights to protect this world. In a short time, they managed to build an enormous base and prepare a defensive system against the Neighbors. it's been four years since then.

Toe Animation, which handled Seasons 2 and 3 of the original World Trigger, is once again producting this reboot. No additional staff details have been announced yet, nor has a release window. But we should get more information early next year.