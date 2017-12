First New YU YU HAKUSHO Animated Project In 21 Years Announced At Jump Festa 2018

Yoshihiro Togashi (Hunter x Hunter) ended themanga in 1994 but the franchise's popularity in the west is entirely due to the Studio Pierrot anime series that ran from 1992-1994, bowing out at 112 episodes. An OVA series followed in 1994 and concluded in 1996. Since then, there have been no new Yu Yu Hakusho animated works...until now!At Jump Festa 2018, a banner from Studio Pierrot has revealed that there will be a new Yu Yu Hakusho "anime special" included in the 25th annivesary Blu-ray Disc box set. Whether this is a new episode, OVA or movie currently remains unclear. However, the mere prospect of new Yu Yu Hakusho has the anime fandom buzzing.Keep it locked to Anime Mojo as there are sure to be more details about the project revealed before Jump Festa wraps.