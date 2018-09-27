YU YU HAKUSHO Reveals Its 25th Anniversary Box Set With This New OVA Trailer

Studio Pierrot's action supernatural shonen anime series, Yu Yu Hakusho: Ghost Files , has released a new teaser trailer for its 25th anniversary box set. Here is what the package will include.

The official BANDAI NAMCO Arts YouTube channel has uploaded a 30 second teaser video for the release of the Yu Yu Hakusho 25th anniversary Blu-ray box set.



The narration of the video is done by voice actor Tomomichi Nishimura, who portrays Jorge Saotome in the series.



The 25th anniversary box set is a Special Limited Edition containing all 4 Volumes.



The Spiritual Detective Edition which is the 1st episode to the 26th, it will cost 18,000 yen.

Volume 1. The

contains the first recording of the theatrical version of

. This only existed in LD and VHS but it is now in HD.

Volume 2. The Dark Martial Arts Society Edition which includes episodes 27 to 66, it will cost 24,000 yen.



Volume 3. The Senji's Edition contains episodes 67 to 94, it will cost 17,000 yen.



Volume 4. Finally, the Makai Hen will have episodes 95 to 112 and will cost 13,000 yen.

This fourth volume also contains new animations that have never been seen.

The 25th anniversary box set has a release date of October 26.