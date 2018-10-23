YU YU HAKUSHO Shares New Screencaps From Its Upcoming OVA Episodes

Studio Pierrot's action supernatural shonen anime series, Yu Yu Hakusho: Ghost Files , has released new screenshots of the upcoming OVA episodes Two Shots and Noruka Soruka. Here is more on them.

The upcoming OVA (original video animation) episodes of Yu Yu Hakusho, Two Shots and Noruka Soruka, have shared new screenshots to get the hype building up. These two episodes will be attached to the 25th Anniversary Blu-ray set that will be out on October 26. The opening theme Smiling Bomb and the ending themes When the Sun Shines Again / Day Dream Generation will be in the set as well.

The 25th anniversary box set is a Special Limited Edition containing all 4 Volumes. The Spiritual Detective Edition which is the 1st episode to the 26th, it will cost 18,000 yen. Volume 1, the SPE contains the first recording of the theatrical version of Yu Yu Hakusho White Pearl Netherworld Death Battlefields. This only existed in LD and VHS but it is now in HD.