YUYU HAKUSHO Special To Be Published In Weekly Shonen Jump

The Shueisha magazine has announced that Yu Yu Hakusho will be receiving a special edition on Weekly Shonen Jump on October 11. This special issue will be titled YuYu Hakusho Jump. The fans helped pick the top 10 chapters from the manga, which will be the focus of this special edition. Chapter 175, which is the last chapter of the series, will be in this edition as well.



This Yu Yu edition is part of the 50th anniversary celebration for Shonen Jump and it is the second franchise out of four in total that will receive a special edition. The first one was Hokuto no Ken, released in September 13, Dragon Ball will be the third and has a release date of November 2 and the fourth is Kinnikuman with a release date of December 4.



The manga series published from November 1990 to July 1994 with 19 volumes and a total of 176 chapters. Yoshihiro Togashi wrote and drew the series. Shonen Jump did the serialization. This manga inspired the anime series of the same name.



The anime aired from October 1992 to January 1995 with a total of 112 episodes. Yomiko Advertising and Fuji TV produced it and Studio Pierrot animated it. Justin Cook was the ADR Director, Barry Watson helped produce it and Noriyuki Abe was the director/episode director, wrote the storyboards and directed the animations.





