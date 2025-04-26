ZOMBIE LAND SAGA: YUMEGINGA PARADISE Announces October Theatrical Premiere; New Trailer Released

Zombie Land Saga: Yumeginga Paradise, the long-awaited anime film based on MAPPA's anime series of the same name, has announced its premiere date. The upcoming movie will be released in theaters across Japan on October 24, 2025. Advance tickets are set to go on sale next Friday on May 2nd.

The Zombie Land Saga anime series first aired in Japan in 2018 and was followed by a second season titled Zombie Land Saga Revenge in 2021. The supernatural comedy anime series follows the members of Franchouchou, an undead idol group made up of zombies who have been brought back to life by a mysterious man named Kotaro Tatsumi.

The story primarily follows Sakura Minamoto, a high school student who dreams of becoming an idol but is tragically killed in a traffic accident. She awakens in an abandoned mansion only to discover that Kotaro has also revived six other "legendary" girls from various eras of Japan's history. Together they form the idol group Franchouchou.

Both seasons of Zombie Land Saga are available to stream on Crunchyroll with a synopsis that reads:

A typical morning. The usual music. Their normal lives. The peace these seven girls experience will suddenly be destroyed. By the living dead... zombies. A reality that they never wanted a part of, an amazing and terrifying zombie world. They all share one wish: "We want to live." These girls will struggle through this saga, in order to achieve a miracle. MAPPA, Avex Pictures, and Cygames team up to bring you a juicy, 100% original anime. A timeless shocker for all audiences, a brand new style of zombie anime, will soon rise

Zombie Land Saga: Yumeginga Paraidse was first announced back in 2021, but there haven't really been any updates until this week. The latest announcement was accompanied by a trailer that provides some brief details about the film.

"The trailer, which will be released for the first time in Japan, reveals the shocking setting, starting with the announcement of the opening of the 2025 Saga Expo," the official website teases. "The Earth is in the midst of excitement at the 2025 Saga Expo, and the Franchouchou members are preparing to make it the best stage as ambassadors for the Expo. However, something that threatens humanity is approaching."

"People are in a commotion over the threat of Saga's survival, old men are dancing, and even explosions are happening to the crumbling city---!?" the description continues. "What will become of Saga and the Earth!? And what about Yamada Tae, who is shown with a powerful gaze at the end---."

In addition to the video, we also have a new teaser visual that depicts the seven members of Franchouchou in zombie form jumping out of Saga into space along with the super-large pavilion of the Saga Expo, "creating a visual reminiscent of the birth of a new legend."

Zombie Land Saga: Yumeginga Paradise will arrive in theaters in Japan in October. A North American release date has not been announced.