ATELIER LULUA: THE SCION OF ARLAND Shares Its First Trailer And Official Release Date

Upcoming anime game Atelier Lulua: The Scion of Arland has shared its first trailer and official release date. Here is more information on the new project.

The official Gust YouTube channel has uploaded a new 2.01 minute trailer of the upcoming anime game Atelier Lulua: The Scion of Arland. The video is the first gameplay footage that has been shared and the end of the video provides the title's release date. The game has a March 20, 2019 launch date for Japan. There is no word on the official release date for North America.



The game will be available in both physical and digital editions. The game by itself will cost 7,800 yen plus tax and the first few copies of the game will include a bonus "Lulua Costume". The premium box and a special collection box are available for 10,800 yen plus tax each. Here are what the packages include:



Premium Box

Lulua & Alland's Alchemist Memorial Art Book

Sound Archives

Acrylic Mini Chara Charm

Lulua Prioritized Delivery Costume Download Cereal



Special Collection Box

Extra large illustration fabric poster

Crystal paper weight



Characters

Rorolina "Rorona" Fryxell - Highly skilled alchemist and travels around the world while missing important moments in her life.

Chimdragon - A coachman from the Chims homunculi who grew large due to a secret medicine.

Fiks Finis - A young magician and uses card as a weapon.

Nicodemus David Dieter (Nico) - A young man who was a pirate and is now an adventurer.

Lionela Heinze - The storekeeper of the Alaholo bar.















