DRAGON BALL: SPARKING! ZERO Trailer Reveals New Characters From The Buu Saga

The roster of playable characters for Spike Chunsoft and Bandai Namco's Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero continues to grow. In the latest trailer, fans are introduced to even more new characters, this time drawn from the final arc in Dragon Ball Z, the Buu Saga.

The Buu Saga, the last of the Dragon Ball Z anime series, introduces the legendary Majin Buu, a powerful and unpredictable villain who threatens the universe and has been sealed for millions of years. The Buu Saga character trailer reveals Super Buu (Gotenks Absorbed), Super Buu (Gohan Absorbed), and Kid Buu as playable characters in the game.

Kid Buu is the original form of Majin Buu, known for his pure evil and immense destructive power. Super Buu (Gotenks Absorbed) is a fusion of Majin Buu and Gotenks, known for his incredible speed, and Super Buu (Gohan Absorbed) is a powerful form created when Majin Buu absorbs Gohan.

Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero already featured an impressive roster that featured over 100 playable characters from all corners of the Dragon Ball universe. Last month, Bandai Namco released a trailer that revealed characters that hail from the iconic Android Saga and Cell Saga of the Dragon Ball Z franchise.

In the upcoming fighter, fans can relive some of the key battles from the Dragon Ball Z anime, up until Dragon Ball Super's Tournament of Power, through the Episode Battle Mode. In this single-player game mode, you'll be able to choose between eight characters — including Goku and Vegeta —and participate in a number of stages inspired by the anime.

There's also a Custom Battle mode that allows players to fight in battles that each have their own original scenes. This mode contains an additional "Bonus Battles" mode that features matches imagined by the developers. Players are also able to edit and create their own original battle scenario and upload it online for the world to play.

Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero marks the long-awaited and highly anticipated return of the critically acclaimed Budokai Tenkaichi Dragon Ball fighting game franchise. Releasing on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC, the game brings the series forward to a new era with fast-paced combat, large destructible environments, and stunning visuals.

"The game’s gravity-defying fights capture each DRAGON BALL character’s signature destructive powers and Ki abilities, all showcased in stunning detail with damage capable of destroying entire parts of the arena," Bandai Namco boasts.

Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero is set to launch on October 11, 2024.