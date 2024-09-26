MY HERO ACADEMIA Limited Time Event Announced For Blizzard's OVERWATCH 2 Game

Video game developer Blizzard announced a new collaboration that will see characters from the My Hero Academia anime come to Overwatch. The limited-time event for the video game will allow players to step into the roles of their favorite anime heroes or villains with exclusive legendary skins inspired by the series.

Overwatch's characters will receive legendary skins that transform them into My Hero Academia characters. For the hero team, we've got Tracer as Deku, Juno as Uravity, and Reinhardt as the symbol of peace, All Might. Meanwhile, we'll see the villains represented with Kiriko as Himiko Toga and Reaper as the leader othe League of Villains, Tomura Shigaraki.

"Each skin is designed to capture the essence of these beloved characters, giving you the chance to dominate the battlefield with their unique style and flair," Blizzard wrote alongside a teaser trailer for the upcoming event.

"The quirky and colorful designs highlight the coolest aspects of these characters, allowing heroes, villains, and their ideas of justice to collide on the front lines," the developer continued. "Whether you’re heroically fighting as All Might Reinhardt or causing chaos as the villainous Shigaraki Reaper, you’ll find that each skin in this collection is a tribute to the power and determination that defines these iconic figures and worlds."

Unfortunately, this limited-time event isn't a way to earn these character skins for free. All five legendary skins will be available for purchase via the in-game store starting October 17, 2024. The event runs until October 30th, so you'll have some time to make any decision.

If you want all five characters, you can purchase the Overwatch 2 x My Hero Academia Mega Bundle. This includes all five legendary skins along with additional cosmetics.

Although the skins themselves aren't free, there are some items you'll be able to earn. If you play the game during the event, you'll earn five sprays and a mighty charm for free.

My Hero Academia has been a popular collab choice in the video game world. In addition to Overwatch, we've seen My Hero Academia characters appear in other video games as well, including one of the most popular games, Fortnite. As for Overwatch 2, the online competitive multiplayer game has seen recent collaborations with Transformers and World of Warcraft.

The crossover is another chance for fans to celebrate the beloved My Hero Academia franchise which just saw its manga come to a close. Thankfully, we still have the anime series still going, but even that — now in its seventh season — should be ending soon.