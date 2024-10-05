New AVATAR: THE LAST AIRBENDER Prequel Video Game In Development

As one of the most popular animated series of all time, Avatar: The Last Airbender has seen plenty of video game adaptations. But none of supposedly been on the same scale as this newly announced AAA video game from Paramount Game Studios and Saber Interactive.

IGN reported this week that a new action role-playing game set in the universe of Avatar: The Last Airbender is in development. Saber Interactive, the developer of the critically acclaimed Warhammer 40,000 Space Marine 2, is working on it alongside Paramount Game Studios in "close collaboration" with Avatar Studios, the division launched by original show creators Michael DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko in 2021 with the goal of expanding the Avatar universe. Though still in the early stages of development, it's currently being billed as "the biggest video game in franchise history."

Details are understandably light at the moment, although we do know it will be a prequel set thousands of years in the past. Players will take o the role of an "all-new, never-before-seen Avatar."

Paramount and Saber confirmed that players "can expect to be immersed in a vibrant world, master all four elements, engage in dynamic combat alongside companions, and experience the challenges and decisions that come with being the keeper of balance in the world."

Created by Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko and produced by Nickelodeon Animation Studio, Avatar: The Last Airbender is an animated fantasy series set in a world where some people, referred to as benders, can control elements like water, earth, fire, and air. Only one person, the Airbender, can wield all four elements and is responsible for maintaining harmony among the world's four nations. Once the Avatar dies, their spirit is reincarnated into a new body.

In the original Avatar: The Last Airbender series, the Avatar is Aang, a twelve-year-old boy and the last survivor of his nation, the Air Nomads. Along with his friends Katar, Sokka, and Toph, they strive to end the Fire Nation's war against the other nations. The series ran for three very successful seasons from 2005 to 2008 and extended into an ongoing comic series, prequel novel series, animated sequel series, and live-action film.

Netflix also recently released a live-action remake series which was met with mixed reception. However, the streamer service recently announced plans to move forward with a second and third season of the show.

“We know loyal fans of Avatar: The Last Airbender have been eager for more stories that bring them into the universe of the show, and through gaming, we’re able to expand the world-building and allow fans to experience the new content in a completely immersive way,” said Doug Rosen, SVP, Games and Emerging Media at Paramount. “Saber Interactive has a proven track record in bringing IP-based games to life, and we are excited to co-fund this AAA title alongside them and let fans experience this world first-hand.”

“At Saber, we are all truly fans of the IP we work with,” added Josh Austin, Head of IP Development & Licensing, Saber Interactive. “Our team members are some of the most devoted, passionate creatives out there and it’s an honor to join forces with Avatar Studios and Paramount Games to further expand the Avatar Legends universe in video games. This unique co-fund structure is a result of our ever-expanding collaboration with Paramount, which started over a decade ago with WWZ, and we’re excited for all that’s on the horizon.”

We don't have a release date for the Avatar: The Last Airbender game or any details on when it will properly be revealed. The game is currently being developed for consoles and PCs.