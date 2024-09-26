BLEACH: REBIRTH OF SOULS Receives Early 2025 Release Window; New Character Trailer Revealed

At the Tokyo Game Show this week, video game publisher Bandai Namco Entertainment America announced a release window for their upcoming title Bleach Rebirth of Souls. Fans can look forward to the new game, which is based on the legendary franchise and original story created by Tite Kubo, arriving in early 2025.

Accompanying the release announcement was a new trailer that revealed new characters and forms. Shown in the trailer, titled "Reawakening," are new characters Ulquiorra with his Resurrección Segunda Etapa as well as Full Hollowfication Ichigo. They join an expanding roster of characters like Ichigo Kurosaki, Rukia Kuchiki, Yoruichi Shihoin, Chad, and the recently announced Kenpachi Zaraki.

Awaken the blade within you and reverse your fate in Bleach: Rebirth of Souls! Engage in thrilling battles with powerful sword abilities and characters from this legendary anime franchise. Choose your favorite character and unleash their unique sword abilities! Take advantage of each character's unique abilities and command the flow of battle to find an opening that spells defeat for your enemies. In Bleach: Rebirth of Souls, a single strike can spell defeat for you or your opponent. The more desperate the situation, the more powerful you become. Overturn the tide of battle and unlock new forms and new blades to bring victory from the edge of defeat!

Bleach Rebirth of Souls is a fighting action game. Players can engage in action-packed battles with iconic characters from the legendary anime franchise including Ichigo Kurosaki, Rukia Kuchiki, Uryu Ishida, and Yasutora Sado (Chad). Using each character's moves, or Zanpakuto action, players must knock down their opponent’s reishi in a 1 v 1 action battle, reducing their konpaku, or overall health bar. One the opponent is damaged, players can unleash key combos to destroy multiple konpaku.

While we don't yet have a release date, we can look forward to Bleach Rebirth of Souls releasing in early 2025. As previously announced, it is coming exclusively to PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, and PC (via Steam).

The Bleach manga was serialized in Shueisha's shōnen manga magazine Weekly Shonen Jump until issue 38 in 2016. One of the best-selling manga in history, although it ended nearly 10 years ago, Bleach remains popular.

The manga helped spawn a media franchise that includes numerous video games, such as Bleach: The Blade of Fate, Bleach: Dark Souls, Bleach: Shattered Blade, and more. There's also an anime television series adaptation by studio Pierrot that ran from 2004 to 2012.

There's also a sequel to the anime series, Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War, which adapts the manga's final story arc. The four-part series kicked off in 2022 with Part 1: The Blood Warfare. Part 2: The Separation aired in 2023, while Part 3: The Conflict will debut in October.