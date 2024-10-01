GUILTY GEAR STRIVE: DUAL RULERS Reveals Two New Cast Members Reprising Their Roles From The Video Games

Anticipation is building as we near the 2025 release of Guilty Gear Strive: Dual Riders and today fans were greeted with some news that should only build the excitement. Two new cast additions to the anime series adaptation were revealed by Arc System Works, and the names should be quite familiar.

As announced by Arc System Works, Aya Suzaki and Megumi Han will be reprising their roles from the video games in the upcoming series. Suzaki will voice the role of Elphelt Valentine, while Han will voice Ramlethal Valentine.

Elphelt and Ramlethal Valentine will be in GUILTY GEAR STRIVE: DUAL RULERS#GGSTDR https://t.co/QdwyadjLaU — Arc System Works America (@ArcSystemWorksU) September 29, 2024

They join previously announced cast members Miyazaki Issei and Jouji Nakata who are also reprising their characters Sin Kiske and Sol Badguy, respectively, from the acclaimed Guilty Gear -Strive- video game. Newcomer Yui Ishikawa will voice "the mysterious girl, Unika."

Guilty Gear Strive: Dual Rulers is an anime series based on the long-running fighting video game series. An official synopsis along with a teaser trailer was shared in July. The series description reads:

After the decline of the once robust fields of science and technology, a new energy source known as magic fuels the modern era. Humanity creates forbidden biological weapons: Gears. Those Gears eventually stand against humanity in a rebellion. Although they manage to overcome in the struggle for survival known as the Crusades, humanity’s losses are so great that even after several decades pass, their emotional wounds remain unable to fully heal. Sin Kiske, the child of a human and a Gear, heads to his father Ky and mother Dizzy’s wedding ceremony. Their wedding breaks the ultimate taboo: a union between a human and a Gear. Even with the world at peace, it took many years for such a ceremony to come to fruition. Despite the complex array of emotions surrounding it, the wedding ceremony is met with blessings. When suddenly, a mysterious girl appears…The fated child inheriting Gear blood–and the mysterious girl who despises Gears. Their meeting would shake the world.

Guilty Gear Strive: Dual Rulers is produced by Sanzigen Studios. Shigeru Morikawa (Argonavis the Movie: Axi”) is directing with Norimitsu Kaihō joining for series composition and Seiji Mizushima (Mobile Suit Gundam 00, Fullmetal Alchemist) as associate producer.

This will be the first anime series based on the Guilty Gear video game franchise, although there have been other adaptations in the past. The series has been adapted into a manga, titled Guilty Gear Xtra, which was serialized in Kodansha's Magazine Z on September 22, 2003.

Guilty Gear Strive: Dual Rulers will premiere in 2025.