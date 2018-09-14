CODE GEASS Announces a New Game Project with More Info Coming This Sunday

A new video game project announces for the military drama series Code Geass on September 14th. An official Twitter for the project account broke the news, along with a website and logo for the game. There will be a three-minute video about the project on September 16th broadcasting across different screens in Akihabara.



Right now, there is no information if this project is a mobile, arcade, or console game. But, going on current trends, it will most likely be a mobile title. The series had game adaptions in the past on the Nintendo DS, PSP, and PlayStation 2 with the last one released in 2008.



The Code Geass anime TV series originally ran from 2006 to 2008, with various of spinoff manga, video games, and other anime series. Code Geass returned with a trilogy of recap films in 2017 and 2018 with a new film to conclude the series in 2019. The film trilogy is a different telling of the Code Geass story with many significant events changed or removed to make the final film possible.





Teaser Logo





Video Announcement Image





Screens the Video will be Broadcasted in Akihabara