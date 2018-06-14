DRAGONBALL FIGHTERZ Revealed For Nintendo Switch!!!

E3 unveiled a new version of Dragonball Fighterz for the Nintendo Switch with a new trailer! Hit the jump to check out what the new version has to offer!

SInce its initial release, Dragonball Fighterz has been a smash hit on all platforms except for one; the Nintendo Switch. But not because the game performed poorly on the system. Rather the game never actually released on the system! Well at the Nintendo panel of this years E3 all of that changed. Thanks to Bandai Namco all of that will be changing this year with announcement that Dragonball Fighterz will be coming to the Nintendo Switch! The game itself has not changed compared to the other releases of the game but for the Switch version the player can now choose between fighting with the single Joy-con controller or the Pro controller. A trailer for the game released at E3 that you can check out here!









Dragonball Fighterz comes to Nintendo Switch later this year.

DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... : AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our [LESS] : AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct . CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE