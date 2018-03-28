Dwayne Johnson's RAMPAGE Video Game Movie Gets A Classic Kaiju-Themed Poster For Japan
Kouji Tajima, a talented character designer and VFX artist whose previous credits include Attack on Titan, Gantz:0, and Pacific Rim: Uprising just had his stunning poster for another kaiju film, Rampage, unleashed. The film will be released in Japan on April 13 as Dwayne Johnson took to Twitter to reveal that the film will open in all territories on the same date.
Rampage, the classic arcade game is receiving a live-action film adaptation and the film is hyping its release in Japan with a poster designed by Kouji Tajima (Blade Runner 2049, Annihilation).
Rampage sees wrestler-turned-actor Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson reteam with his San Andreas and Journey 2 director Brad Peyton. The film also stars Batman v Superman's Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Moonlight's Naomie Harris, Watchmen actress Malin Akerman, and the DCEU's Deathstroke, Joe Manganiello.
Primatologist Davis Okoye shares an unshakable bond with George, an extraordinarily intelligent, silverback gorilla that's been in his care since birth. When a rogue genetic experiment goes wrong, it causes George, a wolf and a reptile to grow to a monstrous size. As the mutated beasts embark on a path of destruction, Okoye teams up with a discredited genetic engineer and the military to secure an antidote and prevent a global catastrophe.
