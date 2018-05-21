FATE/GRAND ORDER Arcade Game Has Added Two New Playable Servants
Earlier today the official website for the Fate/Grand Order arcade game announced two new playable servants that will be joining the roster. They revealed that Georgios (Rider) and Gaius Julius Caesar (Saber) will be available in the game at launch. Check out the videos of their noble phantasms down below:
Here is a quick look at Georgios and his noble phantasm "Ascalon":
Here is a look at Caesar and his "Crocea Mors" noble phantasm:
The full list of other playable servants at launch are: Artoria Pendragon (Saber), Emiya (Archer), Elizabeth Bathory (Lancer), Cu Chulainn (Caster), Medusa (Rider), Mash Kyrielight (Shielder), Siegfried (Saber), Atalanta (Archer), The Phantom of the Opera (Assassin), Heracles (Berserker), Saint Martha (Rider), Vlad III (Berserker), Leonidas I (Lancer), Caligula (Berserker), Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart (Caster), and Carmilla (Assassin).
Hassan-i Sabbah (Assassin) and Jeanne d'Arc (Ruler) will also appear in the game at a later time.
The game is listed to feature 20 servants available on it's release to Japanese arcades late July.
