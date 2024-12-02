ONE-PUNCH MAN Season 3 Teaser Reaches Major Milestone As We Wait For More Information

ONE-PUNCH MAN Season 3 Teaser Reaches Major Milestone As We Wait For More Information

The One-Punch Man Season 3 Special Announcement teaser video has surpassed over 7 million views, but unfortunately we still have to wait for new information on the third season.

News
By MattIsForReal - Dec 02, 2024 04:12 PM EST
Filed Under: One-Punch Man

The official social media accounts for the One-Punch Man anime series made an announcement today, but it's definitely not the one fans were hoping for. Instead of sharing a premiere date for the highly anticipated third season, it was announced that the "special announcement" — the teaser trailer for Season 3 — has surpassed seven million views.

"The third season is currently in the works," the tweet added. "Please wait for new information."

The One-Punch Man Season 3 special announcement trailer was released back in February of this year. Since then, fans have been treated to key art for the upcoming season, but not much else has been shared over the past few months.

Naturally, this tweet was met with frustration by fans who called out the studio for the lack of details surrounding Season 3. First announced back in August 2022, One-Punch Man Season 3 is currently in production by J.C. Staff,  the same studio that produced the second season. It seems that very little progress has been made, however — at least judging by the lack of  a full-fledged trailer or any sort of release date details.

At this point, fans are starting to grow tired of the waiting game. A few optimistic fans have interpreted this tweet to mean that a trailer or some new information could be coming soon.

Aside from the initial special announcement trailer, the only real content we've gotten for Season 3 has been character art released as part of J.C. Staff's Hero Visual Project. The Hero Visual Project highlights various characters from the anime. One new piece of artwork has been released each month over the past couple of months. To date, we've seen artwork released for Saitama, Genos, Hellish Blizzard, Silver Fang, King, Terrible Tornado, and Atomic Samurai, and Zombieman.

Despite the lack of any concrete details, it's believed that One-Punch Man Season 3 will be released at some point in 2025. The speculation stems from social media where Anime Tsumi shared a post that said One-Punch Man Season 3 is planned for a 2025 release. J.C. Staff couldn't directly confirm the information; however, the post was retweeted by One-Punch Man artist Yusuke Murata.

Saitama is a hero who only became a hero for fun.

After three years of "special training," hes become so strong that he's practically invincible. In fact, he's too strong—even his mightiest opponents are taken out with a single punch. Alongside Genos, his faithful disciple, Saitama performs his official hero duties as a member of the Hero Association.

One day, monsters claiming to be from the Monster Association suddenly appeared, taking a child of Hero Association executive as a hostage. The S-class heroes gather and plan a raid on the Monster Association hideout to rescue the hostage. Meanwhile, Garou, a "human monster" who was taken by the Monster Association during a battle with the heroes, awakens in the Monster Association hideout.

One-Punch Man is an anime adaptation of the popular manga written by ONE and illustrated by Yusuke Murata, which itself is based on the original webcomic by ONE. The series debuted in 2015, followed by a second season in 2019. Five years later, we're still waiting for Seaso n3.

