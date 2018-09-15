Game Freak Announces TOWN, A New RPG For The Nintendo Switch

During the Nintendo Direct broadcast this past Friday, Game Freak announced a new video game that took many by surprise. This is Town, a new RPG from the creators of Pokémon that will come to Nintendo Switch next year 2019.



The story takes place in a small medieval village, which enjoys the protection of its great castle and lives in peace and harmony. But one day, a horde of monsters appears from nowhere with the intention of breaking this tranquility. Apparently, the whole story of the game will go on inside the town.



The trailer shows animated graphics in three dimensions in cell-shading, as well as great detail in the designs of the monsters. At the moment, nothing is known about this game, not even its definitive/official title.









