LORD OF VERMILION TV Anime Announced By Square Enix
Lord of Vermilion, the arcade-based fantasy card game from Square Enix is receiving an anime adaptation. MAL is reporting that Square Enix was passing out fliers of the anime announcement at Anime Japan. To date, there have been four release in the franchise, with the most recent being Lord of Vermilion IV, which dropped last Summer.
The anime adaptation is reportedly set in the not-too-distant future and follows a group of university students who get caught in a mysterious fog, along with many other residents of Tokyo. However, this group is bestowed with otherworldly abilities called arcana factor. It seems there's a plot afoot to destroy the world and these individuals with arcana factor, who are known as "vessels of blood" hold the key to damnation or salvation.
Eiji Suganuma is directing the series from a script written by Masashi Suzuki. Toshie Kawamura is handling character designs. The series will reportedly consist of 12 episodes.
LORD OF VERMILION Anime Synopsis
Set in Tokyo, it's January 29, 2030. High-frequency resonance is observed in the vicinity of Tokyo and the red fog rolls into the city. Those who hear the sound, humans and animals alike, pass out, losing consciousness. Everything shuts down in Tokyo, believing that the fog is carrying an unknown virus that causes an epidemic. However, six days later, after the incident, people wake up as if nothing happened. After that, Tokyo's sealed-off city sections gradually return to normal. However, since the high-frequency resonance, some "bizarre events" start to happen and people find themselves being pulled deeper into more mysteries. Meanwhile, young people start to become aware of themselves and release their power hidden in their blood, discovering themselves as "vessel of wisdom blood." Together, being led by something unknown, they meet, communicate and face the unavoidable circle of fate, sacrificing their own lives.
