ALITA: BATTLE ANGEL Has A Brand New Statue From Prime 1 Studios!
With the film soaring at the box office this weekend. Prime 1 Studios has decided to add to the overall hype surrounding Alita:Battle Angel with a brand new statue! The statue, titled Alita: Beserker Deluxe Version, comes with all of the bells and whistles that the main character has in the movie. The statue stands at about 25 inches, in 1/4 scale and features Alita on an Iron City display base that has some LED features in the ground! The figure comes with two heads, a relaxed Alita and another with the red war paint on her cheeks. The detail in the statue is astonishing, even down to the wrinkles. There are also three interchangeable right arms, one wit the Damascus blade at her side, the second resting on her shoulder and the third raised into the air. There are also three alternate left arms. One empty, one holding a spinal column, and one holding a minigun. Check out the photos below!
Prime 1 Studios is at it again with a brand new and exciting statue based on the main character in the film Alita: Battle Angel. Hit the jump to check it out!
The limited edition statue is set to release betwen April and June of next year but is available for pre-order now, on the Prime 1 Studio website, at about $999 USD. Excited for the new figure? Thinking of adding her to the collection? Share your thoughts in the comments!
