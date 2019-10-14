 NARUTO: New Collectible Statue Revealed Featuring Naruto
A new Kizuna relation statue of Naruto Uzumaki has been revealed. Hit the jump to check out the statue in his most iconic and classic action pose!

marvelfreek94 | 10/14/2019
KIZUNA Relation is no stranger to creating iconic statues of animes most notable heroes and villains. One such franchise they really have a knack for emulating are the characters of Naruto. One new addition to the collection is the main character himself, Naruto Uzumaki! This Naruto is based of of his look from the original series and is sculpted to recereate his main technique, the rasengan.The statue itself manages to capture the kinetic force and power of the move and fits perfectly with the Tsunade and Jiraiya statues that are sold separately. Check out photos of the figure below!





Excited for the figure? Preorders can be made at the Crunchyroll store and the retail price point is $61.99. Exited for the new statue? Share your thoughts in the comments!
