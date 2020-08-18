DR.STONE: New Statue Shows Off Senku In All Of His Scientific Glory

With the success of the Dr.Stone series being such a hit, collectibles are hard to find. Well, now it looks like fans have the opportunity to get their hands on a brand new statue of Senku. Hit the jump!

Released in 2017, in the pages of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump, Dr. Stone tells the story of a young genius who, after awakening from a petrified slumber, works to free his fellow humans from their stone prison and hit the fast forward button on civilization in the process. Created by Boichi and Riichiro Inagaki, the series has released 16 volumes, so far, with more on the way.

Since the release of its anime series, the franchise has gotten more into the public eye, and with the second season on its way, now is a great time to represent with some awesome merch! Thankfully, Kitsune Stature has just the thing with a1/6 scale statue of main character Senku Ishigami!

Running for about €539.00 (about US$640), the statue features the masterful sculpting of Sacha Delon, who gives an up-close and detailed look at some of the most iconic moments in the series; while Titinun Naksud provides the statue with its paint and dimension, even nailing the gradience of Senku's hair.

While only available for order in Europe, will you try to snag a statue? We would love to hear your thoughts in the comments below!









Beginning in April 5738 A.D., it's been over 3,700 years since a mysterious flash of light petrified nearly all human life. A 16-year-old genius named Senkū Ishigami is suddenly revived to find himself in a world where all traces of human civilization have been eroded by time.



The new Senku statue is available for pre-order in Europe, right here!