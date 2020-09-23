ZOIDS WILD: New Zoids Collectibles Have Been Announced Before Hasbro's Pulse Con

Some fantastic new collectible reveals for Zoids have been announced ahead of Hasbro's new Pulse Con! Hit the jump to check out some new model sets!

Since the Zoids franchise was reinvigorated with the new multimedia line Zoids Wild, things have been fantastic for the company! From manga, anime, video games, and collectibles, the hit model kit line is making new strides that haven't been seen since the brand made its way tot he west in the early 2000s!

This coming weekend is the toy company Hasbro's first virtual convention called Pulse Con. In the convention, there will be multiple panels and toy reveals from some of the biggest names in the industry, and this even includes the addition of the Zoids toy line! Fans can also expect a variety of special guests as well!

With Zoids Wild coming to the states, a few early reveals made their way online. First up was the announcement of the Deinonychus Raptor, Ruin, and his human pilot, Drake. The red dinosaur was introduced along with a figure of the green Turtle, Tanks, and his human pilot, Analog. Both figures are model kits that will retail for $20 each and are set for official release this coming February.

As of now, fans can check out the new product photos below and make sure to stay tuned this weekend for the official panel! We would love to hear your thoughts on the latest models in the usual spot!

















The Zoids Panel at Hasbro's Pulse Con will be held on September 26 at 10:50 am ET, and preorders for the new figures will begin on September 26th at 5:00 PM ET on the Hasbro Pulse website!