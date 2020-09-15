ZOIDS WILD SENKI: A New Web Series Is Coming Based On The Hit Franchise

The Zoids franchise continues to expand with a new web series coming this fall called Zoids Wild Senki ! Hit the jump for more information on the upcoming mecha show!

Since Takara Tomy reignited the love of Zoids with their new Zoids Wild franchise, things have not shown any signs of slowing down for the franchise. Zoids Wild released in 2018 and has since launched a toyline, multiple games, a couple of anime, and manga!

The original Zoids Wild anime premiered in 2018 and has been an enormous success, even releasing on Netflix in the US! A sequel series was also released called Zoids Wild Zero, which finally released this past June following a lengthy delay due to COVID-19. Since its premiere, the second series has proven to be just as successful as the first.

Recently, it was announced through Shogakukan's Coro Coro Comics magazine that there would be a new web series coming out titled Zoids Wild Senki. While there seem to be no ties to the previous shows, it was confirmed that the show would continue the tradition of CG animated Zoids battles in this new and exciting tale.

Fans, however, will have to stay tuned for an official release date, as there is only confirmation that the series is coming this fall. We would love to hear your thoughts in the comments below!





Zoids Wild Senki will come this fall on the Takara Tomy Youtube channel!