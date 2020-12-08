Netflix To Begin Streaming Studio OLM's ZOIDS WILD This Friday

A new Zoids anime is on the way for North American anime (and old-school Toonami) fans. Studio OLM's Zoids Wild will start streaming this Friday on Netflix.

Given the popularity of Zoids and Zoids: Chaotic Century thanks to Toonami, popular anime streaming platforms like Crunchyroll, Funimation and HiDive passed on picking up the new Zoids Wild TV anime when the series premiered back during the Summer 2018 anime season. As a result, it was difficult or fan subbers to translate and upload the series to pirate sites, resulting in the series being completely neglected in North America.

Well, thanks to Netflix, the new series will debut this Friday (though it will simply be titled Zoids). Netflix sleuths uncovered the series' home screen on the streaming platform before it could be eventually deleted.

Oddly enough, there's been virtually no advertising for the series so perhaps the show was meant to be a surprise reveal?

The series is described by Netflix as, "A quest for freedom and legendary treasure begins when a cheerful, young adventurer follows his father's footsteps to become the greatest Zoids hunter." Thanks to AnimeMojo's past coverage of the series we know that Zoids Wild made the controversial change of having the Zoid pilot ride on top of their mechanical partner instead of riding inside the cockpit. The series also shifted tone, with a storyline and character designs aimed at a much younger audience.

Zoids Wild was the first new Zoids project in 12 years and follows the adventures of Arashi and his Wild Liger. It consisted of 50 episodes and concluded in June 2019. A sequel TV anime series titled Zoids Wild Zero debuted in October 2019 and is currently ongoing.