DRAGONBALL Z: Broly Vs. Goku Statue Has Been Announced!
Before Dragon Ball Super: Broly graced the screens of Japan and North America; Dragon Ball Z released a film called Broly: Legendary Super Saiyan, which first premiered this beast of a Saiyan. In the film he wiped the floor with the Z firghters and truly made fans feel like nothing and no one could beat Broly. Now, Tsume Art is reminding you why Broly truly is the Legendary Super Saiyan, in the form of a brand new statue. The piece stands at about 30 inches and shows Broly holding up Goku in Super Saiyan form, by his head, with only one hand. As Goku screams in pain, you can see the sadistic joy emanating from Broly's smile. The statue truly encapsulates everything awesome and terrrifying about the character; as can be seen from the pictures below.
Tsume Art is back at it again with a brand new statue inspired by the first fated battle between Goku and the Legendary Super Saiyan Broly. Hit the jump and see!
At just over $1100 USD, the limited edition statue of only 1500 pieces, is a must have for all fans of the series and character. Contemplating a preorder or planning to buy, for sure? Share your thoughts in the comments as the statue is on sale in the third quarter of this year!
