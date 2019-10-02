MY HERO ACADEMIA: New Bakugo Figma Image Released!
With the massive success of My Hero Academia, its a huge surprise that we haven't gotten many action figures aside from Deku. Well now, thanks to Figma and the Good Smile Company, we won't have to wait much longer for more figures! Recently, an image was released of Deku's rival Bakugo. While paint hasnt been added yet, it appears that the figure will come with his bomb belt and an exploding effect for at least one hand. Check out the photo below!
Fans of My Hero Academia have been clamoring for more figures to add to their collection. Now it looks like it may happen! Hit the jump to check it out!
While the news is small and incredibly brief, it does offer promise that the My Hero Academia brand will have more figures on the way! Expect more news on Bakugo to be coming soon, hopefully with an official release date! Excited for the new figure? Share your thoughts in the usual spot!
