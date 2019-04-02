NARUTO: A Brand New Statue Of Hashirama Has Been Revealed!
Figuarts ZERO is a statue line from the company Sh Figuarts. Its a smaller statue line for the collector on a budget. Each peice that comes out in the series, promises accurate detail and vibrant colors and materieal; and delivers every single time. One such addition to this line comes from the iconic series Naruto:Shippuden, the piece features the first Hokage, Hashirama Senju, in mid battle, using his wood dragon technique. The statue is another hald of a set; the set being attatched to a Madara Uchiha statue from their fateful battle in the series.
The statue runs at about $80 USD and stands at roughly 310mm, made of both PVC and ABS materials. It is set to release in May of this year so make sure to preorder if you can! Interested in the statue or its detail? Make sure to share your tthoughts in the Hashirama Senju- Wood Dragon- Kizuna Revelation statue in the usual place!
